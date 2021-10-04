Hotel employee arrested for embezzling $60K from guests, Visalia Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at the Marriot Hotel in Visalia is under arrest after she stole approximately $60,000 from hotel guests between February 2019 and December 2019, according to an announcement made by Visalia Police on Monday.

Officers say 57-year-old Erin Homan, who scheduled private parties for the hotel, took cash deposits from guests and then kept the money for herself. The employee would then create fake receipts to cover the theft.

Investigators were alerted to the theft when police say staff informed them several months later. Homan was interviewed by Visalia Police Department on Monday – and was arrested.

Homan was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on charges of embezzlement.

Marriot Hotels has yet to respond to a request for comment.

