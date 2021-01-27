‘Hot prowl’ suspect who trolled residents on Clovis police Facebook page re-arrested, investigators say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis “hot prowl” suspect who police said was taunting residents on social media was re-arrested on new charges Tuesday after detectives reviewed new doorbell camera video.

The suspect, 24-year-old David Hernandez, was arrested by Clovis police on Jan. 21 and allegedly made fun of his “hot prowl” arrest on social media hours after he bonded out of jail.

Police say 24-year-old David Hernandez attempted to use a 10-inch hunting knife to break into a Clovis woman’s home around 3:15 a.m.

Detectives said they were following up on another attempted residential burglary that had occurred within the same timeframe, near Alluvial and Clovis avenues.

After reviewing the surveillance video, detectives said it led them back to Hernandez. Tuesday detectives re-arrested Hernandez without incident at his home in Fresno.

Photo Courtesy Clovis Police

David Hernandez remains in Fresno County Jail and faces charges of attempted residential burglary and probation violation, according to Clovis Police.