FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person tried to yank out an ATM in southeast Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they responded to Kings Canyon and Clovis avenues at a Bank of America around 4:00 a.m. and noticed a white van. The van was in the drive-through ATM and hooked up a chain to the machine, and tried to yank out the money box.

Police say their quick response scared the suspects off but the van was left behind. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.