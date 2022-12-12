FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wearing a hoodie is wanted by the Fresno Police Department after officers say he robbed a Burger King in central Fresno on Monday.

According to police, the man walked into the business around 7:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Princeton avenue brandished a firearm at a worker behind the counter and demanded cash.

According to officials, the employee complied and the suspect left with a small amount of cash. No injuries were reported. Investigators are working on retrieving surveillance footage of the incident.

Officers say the suspect possibly fled in a dark-colored sedan, being driven by a second person. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.