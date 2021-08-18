Homicide victim identified, was dating Fresno robbery suspect, police say

Sarah Hamm was found dead in an apartment on Monday afternoon by the Fresno Police Department. (Courtesy Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman found dead at an apartment complex in Fresno has been identified – and she was in a “dating relationship” with the suspect in a Monday robbery and carjacking, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say, Sarah Hamm, 41, was found dead in an apartment at the Cascade Apartments near Saybrook Drive and Newscastle Lane on Monday afternoon.

According to police, Hamm suffered from a gunshot wound and died from her injuries on scene when officers arrived at the scene.

Upon investigation, detectives say they learned Hamm was in a “dating relationship” with David Hernandez, 42, who was the focus of a commercial robbery and carjacking that happened a few hours earlier prior to Hamm’s death.

David Hernandez, 42, has been arrested by the Fresno Police Department for the murder of Sarah Hamm. (Courtesy: Fresno Police Department)

Police say Hernandez is a gang member with a lengthy criminal history including auto theft, battery charges and DUI.

Authorities announced Tuesday that Hernandez knew Hamm, but it wasn’t clear how the two knew each other. After investigating the incident, detectives say evidence found at the location of Hernandez’s arrest and evidence at the scene of the homicide linked Hernandez to Hamm’s murder.

According to police, Hernandez is currently in custody at the Fresno County Jail and is being charged by homicide detectives with the murder of Hamm.

Police say this investigation is still in its early stages and that anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department or homicide detectives B. Barnes at (559) 621-2421 or M. Alvarez at (559) 621-2441.