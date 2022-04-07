TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect wanted in connection to a 2017 homicide in Tulare County who had fled to Mexico was found by detectives, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives say they were able to track down Rafael Gama, 29 of Delano, with help from Homeland Security and the US Marshals Service in Tijuana, Mexico.

According to officials, Gama was wanted in connection to the murder of Jesus Perales-Montalva, 28, who was shot to death in Sept. 2017 in the area of Avenue 24 and Highway 43 in Tulare County.

Officials say they believed that Gama had fled to Mexico, and had been on the run since the homicide.

Gama was taken into custody and is being sent back to Tulare County.

The Sheriff’s office says the investigation is active, and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Dave Gutierrez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.