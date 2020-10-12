Homicide investigation underway near Raisin City, Fresno Sheriff says

RAISIN CITY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Raisin City Monday morning.

Deputies said they responded around 5:30 a.m. near Young and Ormus avenues.

Manning Avenue is closed between Bryan and Ormus avenues due to what deputies are calling road blockages.

No other information was immediately available.

