Homicide investigation underway near Raisin City, Fresno Sheriff says

RAISIN CITY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Raisin City Monday morning.

Deputies said they responded around 5:30 a.m. near Young and Ormus avenues.

#HappeningNow @FresnoSheriff deputies are on scene, near W. Young & S. Ormus Ave. in Raisin City, investigating a homicide. The call came in at 5:30 am. Motorists are advised to avoid Manning, between S. Bryan & S. Ormus, due to road blockages. No other details are available. pic.twitter.com/IXl5KZ4me9 — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) October 12, 2020

Manning Avenue is closed between Bryan and Ormus avenues due to what deputies are calling road blockages.

No other information was immediately available.

