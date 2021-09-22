Man shot and killed at home in Tranquility, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is now underway in Tranquility after a man was killed on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:45 p.m., deputies were called out to a home near Lincoln and James avenues for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After finding the man, deputies started working on detaining three other people who were reportedly on the property at the time of the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office says it believes everyone who was involved in the shooting has been detained.

Deputies say they are currently questioning those at the home in an effort to figure out what happened leading up to the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office says the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.