MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Sheriffs Office is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they are in the 16000 block of Road 28 1/2 investigating. One person is in custody and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.