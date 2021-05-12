Man dies after found unconscious in Tower District parking lot, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found unconscious Wednesday in a parking lot in Fresno’s Tower District, according to Fresno Police.

The unidentified victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Officers say he was a Hispanic man in his 40s.

Officers say the incident was first reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Fern and Wishon avenues. The victim was found in the parking lot of Me-n-Ed’s.

Investigators believe there was a fight between the victim and four others before officers arrived. Detectives say he was not shot or stabbed.

“He didn’t have injuries what one would consider life threatening,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes. “In other words, we didn’t see a lot of blood or injuries on his person.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

