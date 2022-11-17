FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a driveway on Thursday.

Deputies say a woman in her 40s was found dead in the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues – east of Fresno in Fresno County.

Investigators say they responded to a house around 7:15 a.m. for a woman reported to be down and injured. When deputies arrived they performed CPR on the woman – but she was confirmed dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.