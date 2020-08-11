Homicide investigation underway after body found in field near Easton, Sheriff’s Office says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Easton Tuesday after a body was found in a field.

The investigation is underway at the north side of the 1200 block of W. Lincoln Avenue between S. Walnut and S. Fruit avenues.

Officials say that a call came in around 3:20 p.m. from a worker in the area who found what appeared to be a deceased person.

Lincoln Avenue is currently closed to motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians between Walnut and Fruit, the Sheriff’s Office says.

