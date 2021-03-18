Homicide investigation launched after body found in orchard near Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies have launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after the discovery of a body in an orchard near the outskirts of southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday workers in an orchard near Jensen between Minnewawa and Clovis avenues discovered what they thought initially to be a body in the field. As the workers got closer they confirmed that it was a deceased individual. Sheriff’s deputies say the workers left the area and contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators are not revealing many details at this time as to whether the individual was a man or woman, or the exact trauma suffered by the victim. Deputies say they are utilizing the department’s drone unit to investigate the scene.

Described as “at least a suspicious death,” deputies say this homicide investigation represents the first of 2021 for the Fresno County Sheriff’s department.