FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A homicide occurred on Thursday afternoon in Southeast Fresno at White Avenue and Plaza Drive East according to Police.

Officers say they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area, and once they arrived at the scene they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his late 40s.

Life-saving efforts were made however, the man was found dead at the scene, according to police.

This investigation is still ongoing as the suspect was not located and is on the run.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.