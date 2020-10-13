Homicide detectives searching for shooter(s) of 82-year-old man

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Homicide detectives are searching for the shooter(s) of an 82-year-old man.

At 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots
fired on the 6200 block of W. Young Avenue in Raisin City.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway near Raisin City, Fresno Sheriff says

When deputies arrived they found an 84-year-old who had been shot to death next to a vehicle.

Deputies spoke with a family member of the victim who said he was outside checking on his property when they heard gunshots.

Detectives have not determined a motive for the crime and are working to try and identify a suspect or suspects.

Officials say this marks the 17th homicide in Fresno County in 2020.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Richard Antunez at (559) 600-8221 or
Valley Crime Stoppers (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com