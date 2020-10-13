Homicide detectives searching for shooter(s) of 82-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Homicide detectives are searching for the shooter(s) of an 82-year-old man.

At 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots

fired on the 6200 block of W. Young Avenue in Raisin City.

When deputies arrived they found an 84-year-old who had been shot to death next to a vehicle.

Deputies spoke with a family member of the victim who said he was outside checking on his property when they heard gunshots.

Detectives have not determined a motive for the crime and are working to try and identify a suspect or suspects.

Officials say this marks the 17th homicide in Fresno County in 2020.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Richard Antunez at (559) 600-8221 or

Valley Crime Stoppers (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org

