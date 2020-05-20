Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death of woman south of Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Homicide detectives Wednesday are investigating the suspicious death of a woman just south of the city of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a report of an injured person inside a residence around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Cherry and Britten avenues, just south of Central Avenue near Highway 41, said spokesman Tony Botti. A dead middle-aged woman was found appearing to suffer from a lot of trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

No other information was immediately available.

