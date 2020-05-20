Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death of woman south of Fresno

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Homicide detectives Wednesday are investigating the suspicious death of a woman just south of the city of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a report of an injured person inside a residence around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Cherry and Britten avenues, just south of Central Avenue near Highway 41, said spokesman Tony Botti. A dead middle-aged woman was found appearing to suffer from a lot of trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know