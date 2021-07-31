Homicide detectives investigate shooting in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead and another has been injured after a shooting on Saturday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at a home around 1:15 a.m. on the 3200 block of N. Cornelia Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials say deputies found two young men suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, both men were transported to the hospital where one later died and the other was treated for their injuries.

Officials have yet to reveal the name of the man who was killed in the incident.

According to deputies, homicide detectives are looking over evidence and interviewing people to determine a motive.

Deputies also say there has been no suspect identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone who wishes to share information about the case is asked to contact Detective Gary Haslam at (559) 600-8209.