Homicide detectives appeal for information after 28-year-old found dead

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police investigators are appealing for information about what led to the death of a 28-year-old in southeast Fresno over the weekend.

According to Fresno Police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of five shots fired near the 4900 block of E. Kings Canyon at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find 28-year-old Francisco Garcia next to the Dollar Tree parking lot suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to establish a motive for this homicide and reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide Detectives Ryan Rockwell at 559-621-2425 or Detective Mark Yee at 559-621-2407, under Fresno Police case number 20-56977.

