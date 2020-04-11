Homeless woman critically injured in stabbing near state building in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A homeless woman was stabbed Saturday morning near the state of California building in downtown Fresno, across the street from the Fresno County Courthouse, after getting into a fight with a man looking through her belongings, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fresno Police received a call of a stabbing victim near O and Mariposa streets around 10 a.m. in front of the state building at 2550 Mariposa Mall, said spokesman Mike Salas. The CHP was called after police found the stabbing occurred on state property.

An investigation found the victim, identified as a homeless Latina woman, confronted an unknown male suspect who was rummaging through her personal property.

A physical fight ensued between the suspect and the victim at which time she was stabbed multiple times with an unknown object, Salas said. The injured victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The CHP said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the stabbing incident is asked to contact the CHP at 559-262-0400.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.