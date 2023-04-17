A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating the homicide of 40-year-old Danny Ramirez.

The victim, who also went by the name of Dennis Rodriguez, was living homeless on the streets of Mendota, according to officials.

Shortly after 6:30 am on Sunday, April 16, Mendota Police say they responded to a report of an injured person. Officers say they arrived at an apartment complex on Oller Street, between Fourth and Fifth Streets, and found a man lying in a carport suffering from traumatic injuries.

Ramirez was determined to be deceased, according to authorities.

Officials say Ramirez was last seen alive on the night of April 15.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-8217.