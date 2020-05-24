Homeless man stabbed by acquaintance in east Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a stabbing late Saturday night that left a homeless man suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred just before midnight near McKinley Avenue and First Street, said Lt. Carl McKnight. The homeless man was living in a tent near a canal and was stabbed by an acquaintance for an unknown reason.

No other information was immediately available.

