Homeless man killed, 1 person injured, in northeast Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a late Friday night shooting that left a homeless man dead and another person injured in northeast Fresno.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. in the area of Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street, outside of a nearby hotel, said Lt. Stephen Viveros. The identity of the man killed is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The second victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives conduct interviews through the weekend.

No other information was immediately available.

