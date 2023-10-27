VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are looking for the suspect involved in a home invasion investigation in Visalia, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Officials say that just before noon, deputies were called to Linnell Camp in the 600 block of Court Street and when they arrived deputies learned two armed men walked into the home looking for someone.

When they found out the person they were looking for was not there, deputies say they left and luckily no one was hurt.

Deputies say they tracked down one possible suspect and took him into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or the anonymous tipline at 559-725-4194.