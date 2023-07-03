LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A large fire believed to be provoked by illegal fireworks was reported Sunday evening, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

According to police, they received a call for a large fire on the 1000 block of Acaciawood Ct at approximately 9:58 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a residence fully involved in the fire and observed the fire was spreading to the house next door and north to two houses on Parkwood Drive.

One home was destroyed by the fire, and three other homes suffered damage to trees, fencing, and outdoor sheds, according to officials.

Investigators state they noticed evidence of illegal firework use at one of the homes, and many occupants of that residence left the area as police and fire units were trying to contain the blaze.

Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for the residence, and they located numerous live illegal aerial fireworks, believed to be the same type located during the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged by the Los Banos Police Department to contact Detective Michael Neal at (209) 827-2520.