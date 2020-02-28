Hit-and-run suspect held by witnesses until officers arrive, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A couple who witnessed a Fresno hit-and-run Thursday took it upon themselves to catch up with the suspect and hold him down until officers arrived to make the arrest, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say the 66-year-old suspect hit a woman in a crosswalk at Fresno and Dakota and then drove away. Witnesses stopped to help the victim and a couple who saw it happen followed the driver back to his home.

“As he was getting ready to go inside his house they decided they just couldn’t let him go,”

said Lt. Bill Dooley. “The husband ran up and tackled our suspect and held him on the ground until officers were able to come and take him into custody.”

Police say the couple have daughters and were angered to see the man hit a woman and drive away.

The unidentified suspect was arrested for felony DUI and hit-and-run. The victim is in critical condition.

