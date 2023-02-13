HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in Hanford was caught after the 25-year-old driver tracked to her home as a result of an automatic license plate reader, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officers say they were dispatched to W. Sixth and S. Phillips streets on the afternoon of January 25 for a report of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Officers arrived to find 18-year-old Hanford resident Ethan Valdez in the roadway suffering from moderate injuries to his lower body. He was transported to the hospital. Witnesses described a blue vehicle fleeing the scene.

According to police, an automatic license plate reader installed by the city captured the vehicle leaving the scene and was able to show the license plate number. That vehicle was traced to a home in Kings County and deputies with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office say they located the suspect vehicle and suspect driver at that address.

Officials add that the driver was identified as 25-year-old Melissa Contreras out of Lemoore, California. Contreras was interviewed and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of hit and run resulting in death or injury.