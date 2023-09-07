VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was arrested – and his passenger taken to the hospital – following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning in Visalia, the city’s police department says.

Officers say the victim followed the suspects and gave police the information they needed to make the arrest.

According to the Visalia Police Department, shortly before 10:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Highway 198. The victim was following the suspect’s vehicle and provided officers with their direction of travel.

Officers say they found the suspect’s vehicle in the area of County Center Drive and Caldwell Avenue. After pulling the vehicle over, two men immediately ran out of the vehicle. Both suspects were caught a short distance from the traffic stop. A 9mm handgun was found inside the vehicle.

Officers identified the driver as 29-year-old Marco Martinez and they say he was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury, resisting arrest, felony hit-and-run, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and a felony warrant from Lassen County for narcotics sales. He was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.

Image courtesy of the Visalia Police Department.

According to the Visalia Police Department, his passenger was identified as 28-year-old Homero Alonso. He was described as extremely intoxicated and uncooperative with officers and transported to Kaweah Health by ambulance.