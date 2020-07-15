KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Hit-and-run in Fresno leads to oil leak and HAZMAT call, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hit-and-run in Fresno leads to oil leak and HAZMAT call, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A hit-and-run in southwest Fresno resulted in a in HAZMAT call after oil started leaking from the vehicle that was hit, according to police.

The incident took place shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Belmont and Roosevelt avenues.

Police say the crash caused oil to spill onto the road from the big rig that was hit. A HAZMAT crew responded to the scene in an attempt to stop the oil from seeping into the drainage system.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know