Hit-and-run in Fresno leads to oil leak and HAZMAT call, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A hit-and-run in southwest Fresno resulted in a in HAZMAT call after oil started leaking from the vehicle that was hit, according to police.

The incident took place shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Belmont and Roosevelt avenues.

Police say the crash caused oil to spill onto the road from the big rig that was hit. A HAZMAT crew responded to the scene in an attempt to stop the oil from seeping into the drainage system.

