Hit-and-run driver flees on foot after crashing into car in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was injured after a hit-and-run driver turned in front of a car Wednesday morning in northwest Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Escalon and Fruit avenues.

The CHP said a female driving an SUV turned in front of a car causing the driver to crash into the SUV. The driver of the SUV took off on foot walking north on Fruit Avenue.

The injured woman in the car was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, police say.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.