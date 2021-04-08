Hit-and-run crash leaves 75-year-old man badly injured in Merced; police searching for driver

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is working to track down a driver accused of hitting an elderly man and leaving him badly injured in the gutter of a roadway.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called out to the area of 16th and H Streets after it was reported that an elderly man had just been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a 75-year-old man lying in the gutter near O Street, suffering from a cut on his head.

Police believe the man, who uses a walker to get around, was making his way down the street on foot when he was hit by possibly a 2002 to 2006 Ford Mustang.

Following the crash, police say the driver of the Mustang took off and didn’t try to contact law enforcement to try and get the man some help.

Investigators are currently looking into video surveillance footage that was captured in the area in an attempt to identify the driver.

Police say the man received major injuries after being hit and was taken to a hospital in Modesto, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information on this hit-and-run crash is asked to call Officer Richter at 209-388-7801.

You can also give information through the Anonymous Tip Line by calling 209-385-4725.