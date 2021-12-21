Highway road rage leads to fight at Fresno intersection

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A road rage incident that started on a Fresno stretch of Highway 41 ended with the two men involved getting into a fight at a city intersection on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say at around 1:40 p.m. the heated exchange began on Highway 41 and then led to a fight at McKenzie and Blackstone avenues. One of the drivers got out of the vehicle and approached the other – when the other driver then attempted to run over the other suspect with his vehicle, which is when he called the police.

The police department adds when officers arrived at the scene, the first suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Neither person involved has been officially identified at this time.