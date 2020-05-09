High-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle leads to two arrests, police say

Clovis Police Arrest Two Following High Speed Pursuit—Stolen Vehicle and Firearms Recovered

42-year-old Damien Phillips of Fresno (left) and 18-year-old Adam Bustos (right). Image courtesy of Clovis Police.

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle resulted in the arrest of two people, as well as the discovery of illegally possessed firearms, according to Clovis Police.

Officers say Thursday’s stolen vehicle chase started in the area of Herndon and Willow Avenues, but due to the high rate of speed, the pursuit was called off.

Police say the stolen car was found a short time later and the driver was tracked down to a nearby home. Inside, they found three people and several illegally possessed firearms.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Adam Bustos who was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and evading a police officer and 42-year-old Damien Phillips was arrested for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

