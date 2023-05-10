KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police attempted to detain for alleged domestic violence ended up being involved in a high-speed pursuit in Fresno County Wednesday morning – which resulted in a crash in Kerman, according to the Kerman Police Department.

Police say, after attempting to stop the man, a pursuit ensued on eastbound Highway 180. The suspect reached speeds over 100 mph causing police to back off and allowing a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter Eagle One to take over.

According to officials, the suspect drove into a neighborhood in Kerman and crashed his vehicle into the back of a big rig hauling fuel.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and was detained by police in the area of Siskiyou and Elmar avenues.

The suspect’s identity was not officially released.