High-speed pursuit ended in crash in Fresno, vehicle crashing into railroad sign

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A high-speed pursuit ends in a crash in Fresno Friday night, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say the chase started just before 6:30 p.m. when someone in a car called 911 saying some men in an SUV brandished a rifle at them.

Officers say they later spotted the SUV and the pursuit began at Shields and Valentine avenues. The suspects then went southbound on Highway 99 and tossed two rifles and a handgun from the SUV.

“The pursuit continued all the way down here where it stopped at Golden State and Olive. Our suspect vehicle crashed into the railroad crossing sign, flipped over on its sides, Fresno Police Lieutenant,” Bill Dooley said.

Four of the occupants were detained by an officer, three of them were taken to Community Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

