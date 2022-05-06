HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man is under arrest following a high-speed chase that started in Hanford, according to police.

Officers say Gonzalo Caza was spotted on Friday at around 7:00 a.m. in the area of Harris Street and Eighth Street. Investigators say Cazarin was involved in a recent stolen vehicle case and was wanted by Hanford Police.

According to police, Cazarin failed to yield to a traffic stop and then drove at high-speed through town ignoring traffic signals and stop signs. The vehicle then continued onto Highway 198 and was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Officers say they stopped their pursuit due to the danger involved – and Cazarin was later involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle at Highway 198 and 11th Avenue. He then fled on foot and was found in a residential area.

Officials say Cazarin was booked on suspicion of various felony evading charges as well as assault with a deadly weapon.