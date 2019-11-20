High school students are warning their peers about school threats

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The arrest of a Clovis Unified student for making criminal threats towards his high school graduation has prompted his fellow students to make a video on the dangers of school threats.

It talks about school threats and the potentially deadly consequences of not reporting something suspicious.

Back in June of 2018, 18-year-old Kyle Dwelle threated to shoot-up his graduation ceremony. His case is still working its way through the courts.

Police say Dwelle wanted to “shoot-up” the June 7 graduation ceremony at Buchanan High School while wearing a Nazi arm-band. That threat landed him in jail facing two felony charges.

“We’re seeing more and more cases of kids making threats online and they think it’s funny they think it’s a joke,” said Buchanan High School principal Joe Aiello.

“Unfortunately, it’s happening at our campus and through the country.”

Aiello approached the school’s videography digital filmmaking class to help spread the word that these types of threats are no joke.

In the dramatization, you can hear a student saying:

“I was just messing around.”

“But I screwed up.”

“One mistake.”

“Changed my whole life.”

“I wish I had never done this.”

The reenactment was fake but the consequences are real.

“We took it very very seriously,” said Clovis Police Sergeant Jim Cook who handled the Dwelle case.

“It’s very difficult at times to determine what’s a real threat versus kids just being kids.”

Cook says despite the publicity that the case generated the threats in Clovis continue.

In 2018, the year Dwelle was arrested, Clovis had 15 school threats and 4 arrests. So far this year they’ve had 8 threats and three arrests. that trend mirrors a nationwide pattern.

According to the non-profit educator’s school safety network, in the 2017-2018 school year school threats and violence increased by 62% from the previous school year to 3,380 incidents.

In Fresno County, school threats land on the desk of Assistant District Attorney Jerry Stanley.

“The charge that we typically use is a three-year maximum exposure felony,” said Stanley. “It’s serious, meaning its a strike in the three-strikes law.”

Stanley says students need to learn making a school threat is no joke.

“We can’t dismiss it simply because the kid was joking or the adult was joking, whatever the case may be.”

The law is clear: minor or adult, it’s a felony. But depending on the circumstances prosecutors can opt for misdemeanor charges instead.

Also, juvenile records are sealed and confidential and depending on the circumstances can be expunged at a later date. The hope is that Buchanan’s video will help to spread that message.

Noah Roberto helped to make the video. He says he sees it as peer to peer education.

“People need to know about this because it’s a very serious thing.”

Clovis Police applaud the effort.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Clovis Police Sergeant Jim Cook. “If it helps one person it’s worth every bit of it.”

We shared the video with the educator’s school safety network. they agree, saying:

“We applaud the efforts of students at Buchanan High in Clovis, California, who are working to bring awareness to this issue.”

The National School Safety Center also gave the video a thumbs up.

“Buchanan High School students have done an outstanding job showcasing the potential consequences of making threats against fellow students and against the school.”

Lawmakers are working on crafting new legislation that can more specifically target prosecution for school threats.

