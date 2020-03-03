‘High profile’ mail and ID theft suspect arrested, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman wanted for stealing from mailboxes in both Fresno County and the City of Fresno is behind bars, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they had been looking for 39-year-old Sarah Avedisian of Selma for more than four months after developing information that she was breaking into mailboxes and committing identity theft. She was described as a “high profile” mail and identity thief in a statement released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives tracked Avedisian down Monday and arrested her. She was booked Fresno County Jail and her bail set at $105,000.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Avedisian was a chronic burglar who had broken into numerous mailboxes in both Fresno County and the City of Fresno.

