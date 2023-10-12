FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve a 2020 homicide in Fresno County, officials said on Thursday.

According to deputies, at 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2020, they responded to a call of shots fired on the 3200 block of W. Young Ave in Raisin City.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man, later identified as 82-year-old Merced Sanchez, next to a vehicle who had been shot to death. Deputies spoke with a family member of the victim who said he was outside checking on his property when they heard gunshots.

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Photo Courtesy: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Homicide detectives later took over the investigation. They say they conducted several interviews and collected evidence, but were not able to identify any suspect or suspects. A marijuana garden was discovered on the victim’s property and it is believed to have played a role in the shooting.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Richard Antunez at (559) 600-8221.