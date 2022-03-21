TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a drive-by shooter.

Deputies say they were called to a hospital about someone with a gunshot wound.

Deputies learned that multiple people were driving south on Road 156 between avenue 288 and avenue 280. The people were passing a slower car, when someone in the slower car began shooting at them, hitting one of the occupants, according to deputies.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital and later released, according to deputies.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle was last seen heading east on avenue 280, towards Farmersville and Exeter. Officials describe the suspect vehicle as a newer model Nissan Altima, that is dark-colored, and had dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle, or the identity of the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Hebrard with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 802-9563, or 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6218, or the Tip Now Line (559) 725-4194, or by e-mail tcso@tipnow.com.