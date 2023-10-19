FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway Thursday morning after a 15-year-old was shot near Greenberg Elementary School at an apartment in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to the area of Lane and Peach avenues in southeast Fresno after a “ShotSpotter” activation was reported around 7:45 a.m. of 11 shots being fired in the area.

Greenberg Elementary was placed on lockdown while police investigated the incident. Officers say the lockdown was placed “out of an abundance of caution” while they worked to establish that the campus was safe.

Police say the teen was shot in the leg and side and was transported to a local hospital; he is expected to recover from his injuries. Detectives believe the victim, said to be around 15 years old, was targeted in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.