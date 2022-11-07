FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A U.S. Forest employee was one of the 19 people arrested as part of Operation H.O.O.K. (Hands Off Our Kids), a multi-agency sting to identify potential sexual predators, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

38-year-old Mark McGill Jr. of Perris, CA located in Riverside County, was the federal employee caught in the sting, officials say. McGill is a U.S. Forest Service employee that was staying in the Fresno area. He arrived at the meeting site in a department fire engine with the intent of having sex with a teenage girl.

Officials say that during their investigations the suspects used sexually explicit language and sent graphic photos to the detective pretending to be a child. All of the suspects allegedly were first to express their sexual desires and they initiated a time to meet with the detective posing as a child. Upon arriving at the locations, officers arrested them.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, McGill has bonded out of jail with a bail amount that was set at $30,000 and has been assigned a court date.