He shoved a gun inside his ex-girlfriend’s mouth and threatened to kill her, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old Fresno man is under arrest after deputies say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her Thursday.

Deputies say around 1 p.m., Xavier Perez met with his ex-girlfriend in northwest Fresno and got into an argument.

It later escalated to Perez shoving a gun inside her mouth. She drove him home and when they got out he hit her in the head several times, according to authorities.

An emergency call led to the sheriff’s office responding to the scene. Deputies say they caught up with Perez, who was found inside a car with a loaded gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, Xavier Perez was booked into Fresno County Jail on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, robbery, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, and making death threats. His bail is set at $105,000.

