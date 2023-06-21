MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is searching for the suspect and vehicle they believe is involved in burglaries totaling over $8,000.

Officers say they believe this vehicle was used during two separate vehicle burglaries of construction vehicles parked at a local hotel.

Photo credit: Madera Police Department Photo credit: Madera Police Department Photo credit: Madera Police Department

The suspects stole nearly $8,000 in various construction tools, according to officials.

Although the surveillance video captures the vehicle, officers say the angle does not capture any license plate information.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information is asked to call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.