Detectives asking for help to locate red car alleged to be involved in Clovis woman death

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Detectives continue to investigate the suspicious death of an adult woman found on a sidewalk near Temperance and Sierra on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 67-year-old Barbara Rote of Clovis.

Detectives say just after 7:00 a.m., dispatchers received a call from the area of McKelvy and Vartikian, which is in the middle of a quiet residential neighborhood.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and found the injured woman lying on the sidewalk next to a dog that was on a leash. While the dog was uninjured, she was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives and crime scene personnel were called out to investigate.

Detectives say that so far, evidence has shown that Barbara was walking her dog in a neighborhood near hers on Saturday morning. Detectives have reviewed surveillance cameras from several homes in the area and spoken to neighbors.

According to the investigation so far, Rote died from blunt force trauma, but it’s unknown what exactly caused her injuries.

Police say video surveillance from nearby homes shows a red four-door Toyota Corolla on the street and at the time that Barbara was walking with her dog.

An autopsy has been performed on Rote, and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of this suspicious death, officials say.

At this time, detectives are asking anyone with information or with video surveillance to come forward or anyone living in the area of McKelvy and Vartikian that has video surveillance showing a red car on Saturday, between 6:45 a.m. and 7:10 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Clovis Police Detective Jaime at (559) 324-3495.