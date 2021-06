FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Fresno are looking for a vehicle said to be involved in a hit-and-run in the city earlier this month.

The hit-and-run took place on June 11 at around 3 p.m. in the area of Elm and Geneva avenue. The vehicle continued southbound on Elm Avenue and then eastbound on Grove Avenue.

Officers say the suspect vehicle was a white 4-door Kia Optima and should have left front end damage.

The victim suffered major injuries to her extremities and head.