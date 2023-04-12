Have you seen them? Fresno PD search for robbery suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery at a Target, estimated to be more than $3,500 in stolen merchandise.

Officials say the theft happened on March 23, at the Target in River Park located at 7600 North Blackstone Avenue.

According to police, each suspect took a separate shopping cart and proceeded to the toy section where they selected several large, boxed Lego products.

After filling their carts, officials say they both proceeded to the main exit and pushed their carts out of the store without paying for the merchandise selected.

Officials say the estimated loss was more than $3,500.

Anyone with any information regarding their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact (559) 621- 6408.