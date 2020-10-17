Have you seen him? Authorities searching for gunman who robbed liquor store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify, locate and arrest a suspect who robbed a liquor store in central Fresno.

Authorities say the crime happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Central Liquor located at 5014 W. Shields Avenue in Fresno.

The gunman walked into the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money. The clerk

handed over cash from the register and then fled the store

The suspect is described as being white or Hispanic, 5’9”, 220 lbs, and was wearing a black hooded sweater with a black mask covering his face, a white shirt, dark-colored pants, and black Vans style slip-on shoes with a white sole.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is asked to

please contact Detective Christopher Centeno at (559) 600-8058.

