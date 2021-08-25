Has your bike been stolen? Northeast Fresno police say this man may be behind the thefts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno police with the Northeast division are searching for a man suspected of multiple garage break-ins and bicycle thefts.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a white older model Toyota sedan.

Police say to protect yourself from these types of thefts:

Take garage door openers out of your cars

Leave no sign of owning bicycles outside your house

Secure or completely remove the rope hanging down from the emergency release to the garage door

Do not leave your garage doors open

Do not leave your bicycles unattended at any time

Anyone with information pertaining to the bicycle theft, call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-6434.