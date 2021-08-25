Has your bike been stolen? Northeast Fresno police say this man may be behind the thefts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno police with the Northeast division are searching for a man suspected of multiple garage break-ins and bicycle thefts.
According to police, the suspect vehicle is a white older model Toyota sedan.
Police say to protect yourself from these types of thefts:
- Take garage door openers out of your cars
- Leave no sign of owning bicycles outside your house
- Secure or completely remove the rope hanging down from the emergency release to the garage door
- Do not leave your garage doors open
- Do not leave your bicycles unattended at any time
Anyone with information pertaining to the bicycle theft, call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-6434.