Has your bike been stolen? Northeast Fresno police say this man may be behind the thefts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno police with the Northeast division are searching for a man suspected of multiple garage break-ins and bicycle thefts.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a white older model Toyota sedan.

Police say to protect yourself from these types of thefts:

  • Take garage door openers out of your cars
  • Leave no sign of owning bicycles outside your house
  • Secure or completely remove the rope hanging down from the emergency release to the garage door
  • Do not leave your garage doors open
  • Do not leave your bicycles unattended at any time

Anyone with information pertaining to the bicycle theft, call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-6434.

