Hanford woman throws beer bottle at another woman’s head in unprovoked attack, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was caught on camera throwing a glass bottle at the back of another woman’s head in an unprovoked attack outside of a store in Hanford, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were called out to the Stop and Shop Market on 10th and Home avenues after someone reported an assault.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was unconscious and bleeding from her head.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman was injured when Molleigh Muldrow threw a full beer bottle at the back of her head as she was leaving the store.

Booking photo of Molleigh Muldrow provided by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the attack appeared to be unprovoked and that Muldrow didn’t know the woman and no contact with her before the assault.

As deputies were investigating, several witnesses reported seeing Muldrow walking away from the store toward the area of Home Avenue and 2nd Place. Deputies found Muldrow in the area and placed her under arrest.

Muldrow was booked into the Kings County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and on a warrant out of Tulare County for resisting arrest.