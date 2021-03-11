Hanford woman arrested in connection to fatal DUI-related crash

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Hanford woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in February while allegedly under the influence of drugs, according to Hanford Police.

On Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 10th Avenue and Leland Way for a traffic crash.

It was found that Mary Palomera, 38, was driving a 2011 GMC Yukon north on 10th Avenue approaching Leland Way, said Lt. James Lutz. A 2004 Honda CR-V was traveling west on Leland Way toward 10th Avenue. As the Honda went through the intersection on a green light, it was struck by Palomera, who ran the red light.

Both vehicles sustained major damage and both drivers were taken to area hospitals.

The driver of the Honda later died from his injuries.

Lutz said investigators received a search warrant for Palomera’s blood sample, which found she had THC and methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was given to officers for Palomera and she was later arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI of any drug causing injury. Her bail is currently $120,000.

Anyone with information on the collision is urged to contact Traffic Investigator Lawrence Diener at 559-585-2540.